ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $233.07 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.69 and its 200-day moving average is $225.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

