Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Restaurant Brands International worth $35,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.58 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

