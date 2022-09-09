Revain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.29 Million

Revain (REV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $74.29 million and approximately $578,211.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.

REV is a N/A coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

