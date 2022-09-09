Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 514,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.