Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cowen

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.38.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.