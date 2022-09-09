Reviewing Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kalera Public alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59% Limoneira -3.63% -3.01% -1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kalera Public and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Limoneira $166.03 million 1.29 -$3.44 million ($0.38) -31.74

Analyst Recommendations

Kalera Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kalera Public and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kalera Public presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Limoneira.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limoneira beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.