Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $581.32 million 0.68 $35.44 million $0.24 21.46 REE Automotive $10,000.00 35,204.82 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.57

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 3.43% 9.88% 5.08% REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Niu Technologies and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 341.75%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 303.67%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than REE Automotive.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats REE Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; NIU Care that offers maintenance and reserve services in offline service stations; and NIU Wash, which provides free wash coupon on a monthly basis. Niu Technologies sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 338 city partners and 3,108 franchised stores in approximately 239 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 42 distributors in 50 countries internationally. Niu Technologies was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

