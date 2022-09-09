Reviewing Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starry Group and Lumen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $19.69 billion 0.51 $2.03 billion $1.94 4.98

Lumen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

88.3% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Starry Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% 4.05% Lumen Technologies 10.49% 17.14% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Starry Group and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Starry Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.79, indicating a potential upside of 297.54%. Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Starry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Starry Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers compute and application services, such as cloud services, IT solutions, unified communication and collaboration solutions, colocation and data center services, content delivery services, and managed security services; and IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and voice over internet protocol. The company also provides fiber infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical wavelength networks; and unlit optical fiber and related professional services. In addition, it offers voice and other services, including private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; a portfolio of traditional time division multiplexing voice services; and synchronous optical network-based Ethernet, legacy data hosting services, and conferencing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

