Reviewing TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million 0.28 -$940,000.00 $0.10 10.30 Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 2.00 $39.98 million $3.01 8.24

Analyst Ratings

Capital Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TD. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TD and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than TD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TD and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 1.53% 1.48% 1.30% Capital Bancorp 24.18% 20.88% 1.95%

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats TD on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through four commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

