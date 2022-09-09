Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $41,749.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revomon Profile

Revomon (REVO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. The official website for Revomon is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

