REVV (REVV) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

REVV (REVV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $4.92 million and $565,917.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
REVV Coin Profile
REVV (REVV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com.
