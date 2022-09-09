RioDeFi Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $605,810.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

