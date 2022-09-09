Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $511.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.34. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,486,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 160,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

