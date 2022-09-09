ROCKI Price Reaches $0.0229 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $184,841.12 and $543,858.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ROCKI

ROCKI (CRYPTO:ROCKI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp.

ROCKI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

