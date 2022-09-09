Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$72.50

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

