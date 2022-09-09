Roseon Finance (ROSN) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance (ROSN) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance. The official website for Roseon Finance is roseon.finance.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

