Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $102.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

