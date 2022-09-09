Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 12,550 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $97.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.53. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $94.21 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

