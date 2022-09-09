Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,832 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.79 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

