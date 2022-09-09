Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,067 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 67.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $635.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

