Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also

