Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 693.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in CDW by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CDW by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 129,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.