Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,611 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 281.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

