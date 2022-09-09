Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 30,271 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PetIQ by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 176,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Stock Up 1.9 %

PETQ opened at $11.01 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.