Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.