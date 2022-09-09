Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 46,921 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,921 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard General L.P. raised its stake in Bally’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Bally’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bally’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after buying an additional 403,273 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

NYSE BALY opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

