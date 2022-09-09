Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CDMO stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.