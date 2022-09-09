Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.3 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $227.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.67 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.67.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

