Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,512 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

