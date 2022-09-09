Router Protocol Price Reaches $3.43 on Major Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00016968 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.97 million and $2.55 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol (ROUTE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,450,658 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol. Router Protocol’s official website is www.routerprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

