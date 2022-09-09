Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $130.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $347.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

