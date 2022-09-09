Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 510

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.25).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,324.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 419.83. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Aviva

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.