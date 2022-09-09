Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 165 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Barclays Stock Performance

LON BARC opened at GBX 166.26 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.40. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barclays

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

