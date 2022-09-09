Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target Cut to 600.00

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from 775.00 to 600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

ROYUF stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

