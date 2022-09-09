Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0034 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $184,686.91 and $2,810.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00310879 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00799415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,590,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

