RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.32. RPC shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 9,299 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RES. StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at RPC

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 474,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,563,059.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,331,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 474,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,563,059.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,331,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,773.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.