RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
RPT Realty Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $813.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
