Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
RBCN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.