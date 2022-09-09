Ruff (RUFF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $241,294.00

Ruff (RUFF) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $241,294.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.
About Ruff
Ruff (RUFF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.
Buying and Selling Ruff
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.
