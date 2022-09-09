Rune Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Rune has a market capitalization of $365,198.41 and $352.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.02 or 0.00126899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00358155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00788609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

