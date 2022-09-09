Rune Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Rune has a market capitalization of $365,198.41 and $352.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.02 or 0.00126899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00358155 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00788609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015235 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Rune
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
