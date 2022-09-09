Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 241 1244 1762 52 2.49

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 67.70%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 14.12 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.78

Runway Growth Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors -32.15% 18.65% 1.94%

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

