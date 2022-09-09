Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of R stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

