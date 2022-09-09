Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.