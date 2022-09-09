Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

