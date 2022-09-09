RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Up 25%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares shot up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 371,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 190,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

