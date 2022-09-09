S.Finance (SFG) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. S.Finance has a market cap of $5,972.43 and $209,952.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

