S4FE Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $547,430.24 and approximately $15,793.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, S4FE has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner.The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

