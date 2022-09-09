Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Sabre by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,280 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

