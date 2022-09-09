SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,770.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004651 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.83 million and $51,770.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.01076924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00830424 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016889 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021233 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,104,071 coins and its circulating supply is 4,076,929 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.
