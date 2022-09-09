SafeBlast Achieves Market Cap of $761,610.79 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $761,610.79 and $155,821.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00626987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00260545 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008404 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

